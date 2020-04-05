5 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; 11 Additional Indiana Deaths

The Indiana Department of Health is releasing the new numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

Health officials say there are now 4,411 confirmed positive cases and 127 deaths.

This is up from the 3,953 confirmed cases and 116 deaths Saturday.

Locally, there are two new reported cases in Vanderburgh county, 2 new reported cases in Dubois county, and one new case in Warrick county.

No deaths have been reported in our Indiana counties as of Sunday morning.

Here are the numbers so far:

Vanderburgh: 37

Warrick: 13

Gibson: 4

Posey: 5

Dubois: 6

Knox: 7

Spencer: 1

