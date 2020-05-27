5 New Cases Reported in Vanderburgh Co.; ISDH Releases State Totals

The number of coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County grew by five, representing one of the smallest single-day increases in recent days. The county’s death toll remains at two, as no new deaths were reported.

Additionally, 370 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.

That brings the state’s case total to 32,437 following Tuesday’s update.

State health officials also reported 21 new deaths, increasing the death toll to 1,871. Another 159 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total.

Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 235,333 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 230,749 on Tuesday.

