$5 Million Psychiatric Hospital Coming to Mt. Carmel

A new psychiatric hospital will make it easier for patients in Mt. Carmel to seek treatment.

Monday night, the Mt. Carmel City council approved plans to build the new $5 million facility off of Enterprise Lane.

City administrator Rudy Witsman says its great news for southeast Illinois. “In talking with the hospital, as well as the police departments, they have a real problem trying to find someplace to put people that they deal with that have psychiatric problems. They’re having to take them two-three hours away. It was a godsend in a sense,” says Witsman.

The psychiatric facility is expected to be operational and accepting patients by the end of 2021.

