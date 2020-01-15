$5.2 Million Lotto Jackpot Claimed by Fort Wayne Winner

Someone in Indiana claimed the $5.2 million Hoosier Lotto Jackpot from the October 16, 2019 drawing, Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor announced Wednesday.

Taylor presented the winner with their prize at Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis. The winner, a born and raised Fort Wayne resident, United States Air Force veteran and International Harvester retiree, celebrated their birthday the day after the drawing not even knowing that they had already won.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer store in Fort Wayne, according to Taylor.

The winner took some time before coming to Hoosier Lottery Headquarters on Jan. 10, 2020, spending that time getting everything in order before claiming the jackpot prize.

The winner had the choice to take payment of the $5.2 million as a 30-year annuity or a one-time lump sum payment, finally opting for the lump-sum cash option of $2.3 million before taxes.

They have decided to create a family trust so that the winnings could benefit their loved ones for years to come.

Hoosier Lotto® Overall Odds are 1 in 6.

Comments

comments