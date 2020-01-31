On Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, 2020, The 4th Annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk will be held by participating downtown Newburgh businesses.

A number of downtown Newburgh businesses are involved in the event, which is being held to benefit The Newburgh Area Food Pantry. At the location of each participating business, there will be a “chocolate treat,” exclusively for Chocolate Walk participants.

Those who wish to join in on the Chocolate Walk can do so by beginning at any participating retailer, where for a $10 cash donation, they can receive a Chocolate Walk bag along with a Chocolate Walk guide listing all participating businesses.

After that, those partaking in the event are encouraged to explore the Newburgh community by walking, shopping, collecting chocolates through the event, or enjoying lunch from one of the many Newburgh restaurants on the banks of the Ohio River.

Times of the event are corresponding with the business hours that participating retailers are open.

There is also a special on Feb. 7: Downtown Newburgh Nights – Chocolate Walk Edition, where many merchants will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can view the Facebook event page for the Newburgh Chocolate Walk on the Historic Newburgh Inc. Facebook page.

You can learn more information about the Newburgh Chocolate Walk on the Historic Newburgh website here.

You can view a list of Newburgh Chocolate Walk participating businesses as well as a map of the locations of those businesses here.

Comments

comments