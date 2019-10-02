4C’s of Southern Indiana No Longer Offers Child Assistance Voucher

Effective October 1st, the 4C’s of Southern Indiana will no longer hold the child assistance voucher. The change doesn’t affect the programming or acquisition of the additional 14 counties.

Parents who qualify can still receive vouchers, but they will need to go to another office.

Anyone calling for an intake agent for the CCDF voucher program can contact Automated Health Systems at 855-553-7342. This applies to anyone who lives in the following counties: Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Lake, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vigo,

Anyone living in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer or Warrick, can contact Children’s Bureau Inc. at 866-494-5330.

This comes as 4C expands into 14 more counties in southern Indiana.

