4C of Southern Indiana is doubling their coverage area and will now provide services for 28 counties in the southern part of the state.

With that, the organization says there will be several changes on October 1st.

Among the changes, people who receive vouchers from 4C will now have to pick them up at a new location.

For more information about the changes, 4C is encouraging people to call 855-553-7342 or visit their website.

Comments

comments