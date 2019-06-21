44News This Morning
4C Learn and Play Event Encourages Reading
The 4C of Southern Indiana will be hosting a special Play and Learn Event on Tuesday, June 25th.
The Play and Learn Event will celebrate children’s author Eric Carle who is well-known for books like The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
During the event, children will be able to participate in a variety of fun and engaging activities aimed at encouraging reading.
The event will be from 9:30 am-11:30 am at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road in Evansville. The event is $2 per person; infants are free.
For more about this event and many more hosted by 4C of Southern Indiana, head to their website.