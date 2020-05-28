494 Cases Recorded in Muhlenberg County

The number of coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg County grew by one, bringing the county’s case total to 494.

The health department says it will continue working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

