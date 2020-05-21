481 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Muhlenberg County

The number of coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg County has risen to 481 after one new case was reported on Thursday.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

