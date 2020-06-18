Over $480K Awarded to Six Kentucky Counties

Six counties will be receiving over $480,000 in grant funding for rubber-modified asphalt projects utilizing waste tires, Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced Thursday.

Counties receiving grants include: Hardin ($114,514), Calloway ($56,100), Simpson ($85,830), McLean ($85,000), Butler ($101,430), and Green ($39,875).

That totals out to $482,749.

According to the press release, the grant funding will be used for the application of chip seal or asphalt overlay to county or metro government roads.

Comments

comments