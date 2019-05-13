Over $450K Awarded to Webster Co. to Resurface Three Roads

Webster County Fiscal Court received $457,527 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on three county roads. This is part of Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

The roads selected for repairs allow county citizens to connect to jobs and are traveled daily by school buses. All three roads need base repairs and new pavement to assure they are safe for travel.

The funds will be used for resurfacing work on the following roadways:

1.8 miles of Carville Clarke Road (CR-1334), which serves six homes

1.54 miles of Wanamaker Road (CR 1002), which serves six homes

2.96 miles of John Roach Road (CR 1126), which serves seven homes

The Webster County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, with KYTC providing reimbursement.

