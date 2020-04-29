44News Viewer Donates Rent Payments

During a recent newscast reporter Tyler Druin introducing us to a pair of Evansville renters who say their landlord was threatening to evict them despite Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order halting evictions and foreclosures amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

“I told him I was expecting money soon, at first he said OK, a few days later he’s threatening eviction, he knows I don’t have income because of this situation that a lot of people are in,” said Sarah Watson.

Sometimes the power of words and pictures brings out the best in people. Just minutes after this story ran, a 44News viewer contacted our reporter. The anonymous and generous person giving more than $1,100

Reporter Tyler Druin dropped by to share the good news and the past due rent payments, catching up with Sara Watson’s brother, David.

“Wow, I don’t know what to say,” David said.

A thank you is really all any of us can say as the Tristate’s generosity shines through once again.

