44News Investigates University of Evansville Finances

Over the past year, several positions have been cut from the University of Evansville as well as some majors and programs. 44News has obtained e-mails that, in fact, highlight possible money troubles.

44News reached out to top university officials to see if those e-mails were accurate and were told they were, however, university officials refused multiple requests for an interview.

One e-mail states in part, “But now we have pulled all the rabbits out of our hat we don’t have any more tricks we cannot hide from the fact that we’ve been running deficits of $2 to $2.5 million…”

Those are just a few lines from an email sent to UE faculty on February 8th. That email which 44News received anonymously, and the university confirmed, is what sparked our investigation and contains more concerning language from UE’s Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Austin.

He also says over the past several years the university has managed to find other ways to conceal the deficit and ways to use the “magic of creative accounting causing $700,000 to magically appear on our balance sheet”.

The email reveals a list of some of the first positions eliminated to help get UE out of the red. Since then several things have happened which brings us to April 12th when the university announced its re-branding.

Given the university’s financial troubles we asked President Pietruszkiewicz the obvious question.

Pres. Pietruszkiewicz says, “Well the good news is, it doesn’t cost a lot of money. So the good news for us is that we’re at the end of our athletic apparel contract. But it doesn’t cost anything from our operating budget. It comes from philanthropy, and it comes from our negotiated deals we have with our athletic apparel providers.”

Although the president’s response focused a lot on athletics and uniform contracts the re-branding is for the whole school. Several former and current UE faculty members have confirmed the re-branding did cost a lot of money nearly $750,000.

Which is why 44News asked Pietruszkiewicz if the re-branding had anything to do with the $2 to $2.5 million deficit. He was visibly caught off guard.

Pres. Pietruszkiewicz says, “No, this, everything we do as a university has everything to do with increasing enrollment, and so when we’re thinking about a wellness and recreation center, when we’re thinking about a strategic plan, when we’re thinking about branding and identity, it’s a way for us to be able to tell the story of the University of Evansville through students.”

Although he did not answer the question directly he did point out low undergraduate enrollment is an issue universities like UE are facing across the country.

Pres. Pietruszkiewicz says, “This is a way for us to say this is one of the initiatives we started in early July before anything else was happening on campus or across the country so we were doing this long before we started anything else.

However, the email clearly states UE has been operating in the red for several years far before early July when they started planning the re-branding.

Five days after that announcement, UE special education student Steph O’Neil got some shocking and upsetting news. “Later that day or a couple days later I got a text message from my internship group, saying ‘hey, not wanting to blindside you or anything, but we’re having a meeting about our major getting cut. Special education plus our special ED professor is getting her teaching job eliminated as well’.”

She also got an email explaining the university has been engaged in a process of fiscal reduction –

“But I was just like in shock. I was like big changes happening now, but why is this happening to our major and two other majors, and maybe even more majors for all I know.”

O’Neil is from Cincinnati, OH and is on a full academic scholarship. “But UE was my top-top school, and I wanted to get out of state,” says O’Neil.

Which is another reason why O’Neil says her program elimination is disheartening. “Not really a backstabbing, but it hurts. I’m just like why? I understand of low enrollment they’re cutting the majors, but it kinda hurts because you’re like I’m here to do special education. I’m here to change the world. I’m here to teach the next generation,” says O’Neil.

O’Neil says she’s not the only student asking why? As more money is being spent students are wondering what’s next?

O’Neil says, “With the new logo change, I was very surprised. Like ‘oh, so new logo change, that’s a positive. Majors getting cut, and then people are getting eliminated, negative. But new changemaker, getting new scholarships and new money to high schoolers to come to UE, another positive. Is there gonna be another negative that’s going to come out of that?'”

Positive or negative the rabbit is out of the hat for UE and no magic trick could make this problem disappear.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we continue to investigate this case.

Below are the emails from UE:



