44News Investigates: Potential Fraud Inside the Madisonville Police Department

44News has been investigating potential fraud inside the Madisonville Police Department (MPD).

The city mayor and police chief spoke on the matter for the first time on Friday, Jan 24, discussing a number of potential criminal allegations against a lieutenant on the police force.

According to the police chief of the MPD, that lieutenant is now being investigated by Kentucky State Police. The same day 44News requested payroll stubs from the City Clerk’s Office, the lieutenant filed for retirement effective February 1, 2020.

“Hundreds of pieces of information were handed over to MPD dating back several years. In fact, more pieces of information were being handed over as recent as last Friday, January 17th,” Chief Chris Taylor of MPD said.

The hundreds of documents are in regards to potential time card fraud and official misconduct surrounding 15-year-veteran Lieutenant Scott Gipson of MPD, assigned in 2016 to the FBI street task force in Hopkinsville.

The allegations of fraud date back to when Lt. Gipson started the undercover special assignment.

“Once it was determined that these allegations should be investigated in more depth, Lt. Gipson was removed from the task force and re-assigned to the MPD criminal investigations unit on November 13, 2019,” Chief Taylor of MPD said.

Following a brief internal investigation by the MPD, Gipson will be allowed to retire with a full pension and benefits.

“The retirement itself – he is eligible to do that, and anytime, he could have submitted his retirement anytime he wanted to. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to get our investigation done before he gets that done. And that’s the unfortunate thing about that,” Chief Taylor of MPD explained.

The 15-year-veteran is facing numerous felony charges and years in prison.

“In the event of any misrepresentation of time, the city of Madisonville will proceed to recoup any lost monetary value.

Lt. Gipson has been placed on administrative leave as of this Wednesday. As for the FBI joint task force with the MPD, the police chief says it has been suspended indefinitely.

