44News Exclusive: USI Student Shot at Off-Campus Party Speaks Out

More than two months after a University of Southern Indiana student was shot while attending an off campus party, there’s still many unanswered questions – including who pulled the trigger.

The victim is hopeful that by breaking her silence, justice will be served to her attacker.

“I just kind of laid myself on the floor and said guys I think I got shot,” said the victim, recalling that violent night in November 2019.

The current USI student spoke with us off-camera to protect her identity. She’s speaking out to help law enforcement hopefully track down the shooter.

“I’m not mad, I don’t have anything against them, even though they did kind of mess up my life there for a little bit,” the victim said.

Coping with trauma and dealing with nerve pain, she’s recovering, taking it day by day.

“I definitely do think about it a lot and some days a lot more than others but mostly I just look at it like this happened and I am just stronger from it now,” she said.

It was your typical Saturday night for college students. A packed house with loud music and even alcohol – then trouble arrived.

“Once it died down when the group came in and nobody really knew who they were, (I was) very alarmed, I didn’t know who they were and I don’t think everyone else felt comfortable because nobody knew them and there was no party anymore,” she said.

The students renting the home say they asked the man to leave and when he was driving away they say he sprayed the house with bullets.

That’s when the victim says she heard the sound of popping – and felt pain in her legs.

“And everyone just kind of looked at me and blew it off and I was like guys I seriously think I got shot,” she said.

Unable to drive and using a walker for weeks – she’s on the mend – but her shooter remains at large.

“It makes me scared for myself because I know that I have seen them and they have seen me but it really makes me scared for other people since nobody saw mine coming so nobody else could see theirs coming and it could be 20 times worse than mine,” she said.

The sheriff’s office say there has still been no arrests made in this case. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information please contact the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

