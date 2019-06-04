44News Exclusive: One on One With Janae Carter

Janae Carter sits down with 44news reporter Amanda Porter in an exclusive interview to explain what she says is the real reason behind her arrest.

Her name may sound familiar. Carter was the only survivor of a 2017 car accident that claimed the lives of two of her children, and their father. Her car was hit by a man running from Evansville Police in a high speed chase.

But, last month Carter was arrested accused of child neglect stemming from an alleged incident back in February. Tonight she tells 44News Reporter Amanda Porter that she thinks there’s another reason why she was taken to jail just weeks ago.

“The child neglect case. I know it’s a lot…” says Carter.

This was a much different conversation with Carter than the last time 44News Reporter Amanda Porter spoke with her in April 2018.

One year ago Carter sat down to talk about her new baby Myracle who she was pregnant with at the time of the crash that claimed the lives of her other two children; 7-month-old Prince, and two-year-old Princess Carter. Their father Terrence barker also died. Evansville Police say a car driven by Frederick McFarland slammed into the family’s car after ignoring commands from officers to pull over.

“I feel like a target since I filed my lawsuit,” says Carter.

Carter is suing the City of Evansville for the wrongful deaths of her children.

“It just seems like they are worried about me, and not the actual crime. The actual crime was she got hit,” says Carter.

She was pregnant at the time of the accident, and delivered Myracle months later. But, on May 13th of this year Carter was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a child neglect charge.

“You can really get a child neglect charge for being late picking up your child from daycare, having something dirty on your child… like they’ll just say it’s child neglect. They are saying that I basically neglected her by leaving her with him,” says Carter.

A police report says carter left Myracle with her grandfather February 7th who reportedly took the child to the hospital after noticing what he thought was bruising on the child’s face.

Janae says investigators got it all wrong.

“The police report lies like they lied about Prince and Princess being in their car seats, they lied,” says Carter.

“They think I left her with him on purpose so he could hit her, because I don’t have a battery charge so I definitely did not hit her. I would never ever in my life.

According to a police report Carter says only she and her boyfriend, Robert Copeland, were the only ones at her house on that day in February. Carter denied knowing how the baby received the bruises on her face. Police say she acknowledged that the bruising looked like the child had been slapped.

“I still have all my rights, and custody to miracle so I was the only one who signed her into the hospital,” says Carter.

“Like my whole family was there, but the way the police report made it seem like I wasn’t even at the hospital.

And as for the baby at the center of the controversy, “Myracle is fine. She is doing wonderful,” says Carter.

“We go to court next week. I am hoping that they’ll get something in place with him too, because like the police report said both of us were there so for me to be charged is definitely not fair.

44News reached out to Evansville Police in regards to this story, and they declined to comment.

Carter is due back in court for a review hearing on the neglect charges on June 11th. A mediation date for Carter’s lawsuit against the City of Evansville is set for July 31st.

