44News Exclusive One-on-One With Amy McGrath

A week after winning the democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, Amy McGrath talked with 44News about her win against Charles Booker. McGrath, raised tens of millions of dollars for the Senate race and held a big fundraising advantage over Booker, and had the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

In her interview with Evening Anchor Jessica Hartman, McGarth talked about the Coronavirus pandemic and the need for more relief for Americans. McGrath says she wants to provide affordable health care for all Kentuckians.

McGrath faces a challenge in trying to unseat McConnell. The senator won his last election in 2014 by more than 15 percentage points. 44News is schedule to talk with the Senate Majority Leader about the upcoming Senate Race next week.

