44News Exclusive: Mother of Boonville Girl Killed in Freak Accident Speaks Out

“I’m sorry it happened to her and I wasn’t there and that I love her very much,” said Sarah Cobb, the mother of the Warrick County girl who was tragically killed after a tree fell on her January.

What should have been a simple walk turned into an unimaginable tragedy last month.

Just over two weeks after a fallen tree at a property on Maple Grove Road in Boonville – the mother of the six year old victim, Elliana Cobb, is breaking her silence in her first interview – she’s still shaken and coping and says her family will never be the same.

“I mean as time goes on I thought you know i’d be able to deal with it better but I feel like its been the same thing everyday so far and it hasn’t gotten any better,” Cobb said.

It was a windy day in mid-January – Elliana and her grandfather had taken a walk – just before a devastating call would change the Cobb family forever.

Sarah said she heard the sound of ambulances and a helicopter near her home on the day of the incident and knew something was terribly wrong. Elliana’s grandfather was holding her hand as they walked to the creek – but decided to turn around after winds picked up.

“He said the next thing he knew Elli was on the ground and her boots were kicked off and they started CPR on her immediately but she was out of it,” said Cobb.

Due to the severity of the injuries – Sarah said she never got to see her daughter until during visitation, but she wants to remember Elliana’s life and legacy.

“Out of all three of my girls she was the most unique one,” Cobb said.

A unique and outgoing soul, Sarah said Elliana made friends everywhere she went.

“Anywhere I would take her you know – I’d take her to dance and stuff and there would be a little girl she wouldn’t even know and she would be playing with her and she was just really outgoing, she never got in trouble at school or anything, she was just a really funny girl,” Sarah said.

“I just want to make sure that I can be there for my girls and they are like the main thing I am worried about right now and I just want them to recover from this and for being little kids that’s a lot to go through.”

Cobb said she plans on putting her two other daughters back in school Monday less than a month after a terrible tragedy.

A GoFund me page to help the family has raised over $19,000.

