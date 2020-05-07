44News Exclusive: Governor Beshear Details Reopening the Commonwealth

In a 44News Exclusive interview with Anchor Jessica Hartman, Governor Andy Beshear said the dedicated sacrifice of Kentuckians during this pandemic has paid off.

“The reason that we have flattened this curve; the reason that we have saved thousands on thousands of lives isn’t me. It is the people of Kentucky. I am grateful to them and I am honored to be governor of a state full of people that care about each other,” said Gov. Beshear.

When asked how the governor and his family are holding up, Gov. Beshear said, “We are doing okay.”

He went on, “There is the anxiety that we all feel; that I feel. There is learning just how critical our teachers are, in having to help our kids get through those lessons.”

The governor says he is leaning on two things to keep him going.

“I am supported by a wonderful family at home and I rely on my faith to know that we are doing the right thing.”

Phase One of Reopening the Bluegrass

During the month of May, Kentuckians will see several sectors of the economy resume business. Phase One of Gov. Beshear’s plans begins on May 11th with manufacturing, construction, and dealerships reopening. Also included will be professional services at 50% of their normal business, along with dog grooming, boarding, and horse racing without the fans.

“I believe that Kentuckians have shown that we are willing to do what it takes to defeat this world-wide health pandemic. They have embraced the new rules and restrictions to make sure we protect one another,” commented the Kentucky Governor. “I have faith that with a new set of rules we can move from being Healthy at Home to Healthy at Work.”

On May 20th, retail stores and places of worship can begin welcoming back customers and congregations. Followed by salons, barbers shops, and other cosmetology services on May 25th. That is when the state will also allow gatherings of up to 10 people.

However, Governor Beshear warned that employers and community leaders should remain cautious.

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean that you should. Each individual business must meet those minimum requirements that are out there to protect people. So if they can’t get the necessary personal protective equipment, if they can’t do the cleaning like it needs to be done, if they can’t meet other requirements then it is not safe and they shouldn’t reopen,” said the governor. “Everyone should have their own time table, the earliest day of which we set, to make sure that the experience that they are going to have, the people that they are going to serve, and their employees are all going to be safe.”

Restaurants and Gyms Could See Phase Two Reopening

“Phase two, we hope, will occur in June. We hope in the next several days to get a schedule out for it,” said Governor Beshear.

The Kentucky leader tempered expectations, reminding the Bluegrass that the continued reopening hinges on the number of COVID-19 cases.

“All of this is dependent on maintaining the plateau; making sure that we can test enough Kentuckians. I am really excited about how we, as Kentuckians, without anyone else’s help have increased our testing capacity to a point where we will exceed all of the suggestions that are out there,” commented Gov. Beshear.

If levels remain steady, Phase Two will likely include restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and possibly larger numbers of people allowed at events.

“We hope to get childcare in as well. I will admit to people, this virus is hard and it is not fair. Right now, having a phased gradual return to work in a way that we believe can be safe, doesn’t include childcare,” recognized the governor. “That ignores the needs of so many that are out there, but the virus doesn’t care about our needs.”

Kentucky Is Not on Indiana’s Timeline

Although Indiana and Kentucky have worked with other Governors in the region during this health crisis, the two states are on very different timelines for reopening the economies.

While Kentucky is taking a slower approach, Indiana will see more industries open through the month of May.

Governor Beshear says the differences do draw some concern with several Kentucky cities sharing close ties with their neighbors across the Ohio River.

“Governor Holcomb and I talk once a week. But I believe our timeline is safer for our people than the timeline that Indiana has. I am not criticizing them for it,” said Governor Beshear, going on to say he has a lot of respect for his partner to the north.

“But at the end of the day, it is my duty to make the best decisions for Kentuckians. We are not Team Indiana, we are Team Kentucky here on this side of the river. Let’s make sure we continue to do what it takes,” said Governor Beshear.

The Governor’s Biggest Request to All Kentuckians

Governor Beshear, like many state leaders, is asking citizens to wear a face mask when venturing outside the home.

“This is something that I am asking, begging, highly recommending everybody to do in public. I will tell you, I wear this mask for two reasons. Number one, it means I am less likely to bring this virus home to my kids,” explained the governor.

He went on to remind Kentuckians, wearing a mask is a responsibility to more than the people in your close circle.

“I wear this because I know it can save other people’s lives. Because I continue to believe that it is my job to love my neighbor as myself and do what it takes to protect those around me.”

Rebuilding the Bluegrass

“As for the economy. We are going to get back on track,” said Governor Beshear.

Although the Commonwealth leader hasn’t given specifics yet on how significant the financial impact of this pandemic has been for the Bluegrass, he says, “We have shown that when we come together, there is nothing that we can’t accomplish. Let’s beat this virus. Let’s rebuild and let’s be stronger than ever.”

