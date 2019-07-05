44Blues Band of the Month: Muddy Gutt

Not all of us can get out late nights and enjoy a really great Blues band, so every month we bring the music to you!

This month’s band will take you back to when Blues was gritty, raw and real.

Welcome to the 44Stage…Muddy Gutt!





Catch Muddy Gutt LIVE this month:

July 5th Tab’s Motorcycle Extravaganza @ Daviess County Fairgrounds

July 6th 4th Annual Burdette Blues Festival, Burdette Park

July 7th Blues Jam, El Rio, Evansville

7/12 Lobo Lounge, Evansville

7/13 Corner Pocket, Evansville

7/19 Lobo Lounge. Evansville

7/20 Air Devils Inn, Louisville

7/25 Blues Jam, Ten0Six, Owensboro

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments