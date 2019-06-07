44Blues Artist of the Month: RJ Rigdon

Every month we celebrate the Tri-State’s musical heritage by introducing you to an amazing blues musician.

This month’s artist takes The Blues back to its dirty, gritty and raw roots…you can catch him every Thursday night from 6:30-9:30pm at Lure Seafood and Grille in Owensboro, and at the 4th Annual Burdette Blues Fest at Burdette on July 6th.

Welcome to the 44Stage, RJ Rigdon!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments