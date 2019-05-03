44Blues Artist of the Month: Casey Williams

The Blues is a big part of the Tri-State’s heritage, and we celebrate that legacy every month with a new artist.

This month’s musician is well known for his soulful sound, you can catch him tonight at Showplace Cinemas in Newburgh, welcome to the 44Stage…Casey Williams!

Casey’s upcoming gigs:

5/3, 5/9 Showplace Cinemas Family Entertainment Center(Newburgh) 7-10

5/18-Newburgh Wine Fest 6:30-9

5/26 Mojo’s Boneyard 6-9





