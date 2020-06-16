440 New Cases Reported in Indiana, 14 New Deaths

An additional 440 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health announced on Tuesday, June 16.

There are now 40,786 total positive coronavirus cases in Indiana following today’s update.

ISDH also reported 14 new deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 2,265. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 363,745 tests have been reported to ISDH.

The Indiana county with the highest number of new positive cases reported on Tuesday was Marion County, with 61 new cases.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

