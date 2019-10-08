44 4K Supports Tri-State Food Bank

44News is hosting the 44 4k and 8k on Saturday, October 12th at Garvin Park.

All proceeds will benefit the Tri-State Food Bank. Participants are also asked to bring canned food to the starting line that morning.

The Tri-State Food Bank says the need for donations rises when the weather turns cold.

The race will kick off at 8 a.m. with members of the 44News Team walking and running the race.

Participants will receive a race day t-shirt and finisher’s medal.

Register Online: https://44news.wevv.com/44-4k-run/

Comments

comments