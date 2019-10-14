43 Dogs Recovered From Home

At least 43 dogs and a bird are recovered from an Evansville home this week, after an elderly woman died.

Evansville Police say they responded to a death investigation on South Grand Avenue.

Authorities say they believe the woman was living there with her adult daughter.

They confirm the woman died of natural causes, but Adult Protective Services, Animal Control and Code Enforcement were called in to investigate.

They say it appears all these dogs were urinating and defecating inside the home for years.

Authorities say they’re still investigating what happened.

