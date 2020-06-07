ISDH: 417 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Statewide; Posey County Testing Site Closing Monday

The Indiana State Department of Health is releasing their latest numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Health officials say as of Sunday, there are 417 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 37,397 positive cases and 2,121 deaths.

Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 304,263 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 297,530 on Saturday.

Locally, Vanderburgh, Perry, and Dubois counties have new cases.

According to the state map, a new death is reported in Dubois County.

The Posey County Health Department says Monday will be the last day for coronavirus testing at the Wilson Community Center.

Health officials say the Indiana State Department of Health and Optum Health Services will be closing down the testing and moving to a different location until further notice.

Health Department officials say they are looking into other options for testing in Posey County, but after Monday, there will be no testing location in the county.

If you need to be tested call 1-888-634-1116 or go online to schedule testing for Monday at the Wilson Community Center located in New Harmony.

If you do need testing after Monday there are other locations in Southwestern Indiana that will be available to provide testing and can be scheduled by calling or going online to request testing in those locations.

Here are the local numbers:

VANDERBURGH: 301 cases, 4 deaths

WARRICK: 168 cases, 29 deaths

GIBSON: 20 cases, 2 deaths

POSEY: 16 cases

DUBOIS: 228 cases, 4 deaths

KNOX: 32 cases

SPENCER: 22 cases, 1 death

DAVIESS: 109 cases, 17 deaths

PERRY: 42 cases; 1 death

PIKE: 6 cases

Comments

comments