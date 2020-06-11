Over 400 New Cases of Coronavirus Diagnosed in Indiana

Throughout Indiana, 449 new positive cases of coronavirus were announced on Thursday by state health officials, bringing the Hoosier State’s total number of identified COVID-19 cases to 38,748 following corrections to the previous day’s totals.

COVID-19 deaths in Indiana increased by 25 since Wednesday’s update by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus deaths to 2,198.

To date, 327,342 Indiana residents have been tested for the virus, up from 320,094 since Wednesday’s report.

Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacity remained stead as of Thursday.

Statewide ICU Bed Usage as of Thursday, June 11:

Available ICU Beds : 37.6% ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 13% ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 49.4%

: 37.6%

Statewide Ventilator Usage:

Available Ventilators : 83.6% Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 3.9% Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 12.4%

: 83.6%

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.

