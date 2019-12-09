40 More Workers to Lose Jobs at Dotiki Mine

More workers will lose their jobs when Dotiki Mine closes in February.

According to a WARN notice filed Monday, Dotiki Mine in Webster County will officially shut down Feb. 7th, 2020. As a result, the 40 remaining employees will lose their jobs.

Those employees include three office workers, one prep plant worker, eight employees of the surface shops and yards, and 28 underground workers.

Hundreds of employees were let go in August when the mine’s closure was first announced.

