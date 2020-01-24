4-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot While Wrestling With Father

The four-year-old boy who was shot while play-wrestling with his father has died.

Police say the boy died Thursday, Jan. 23, after the apparent accidental shooting that occurred on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 19 While the two were playing, a concealed handgun gun fell from the father’s waistband and a shot was fired, striking both the father and the 4-year-old in the head, according to police.

After initially being taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, the 4-year-old was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition, before passing away on Thursday.

The father was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and is expected to recover at this time, according to police.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

Related article:

Comments

comments