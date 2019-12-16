4 Year Old Dead in Indiana Shooting

The Gary Police Department in Indiana is investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy dead.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue in Gary around 1 a.m. Dec. 16 and discovered a pregnant 27-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The 4-year-old boy was shot in the upper torso and chest while he was sleeping in his bed. His pregnant mother was hit in the arm and suffered multiple graze wounds to her face.

Both were taken to an area hospital in Gary, where the boy was pronounced dead. His mother is said to be in stable condition.

Police said three other children were sleeping in the apartment at the time of the shooting and that the shots were fired from outside of the apartment.

Currently, the shooting remains under investigation.

