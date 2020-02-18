4 Transported to Burn Center Following Waupaca Foundry Accident

An investigation is underway after four Indiana foundry workers were hurt on the job.

The Tell City Waupaca Foundry Plant 5 workers were taken to the burn center at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Company leaders say that the accident occurred when maintenance was being done on top of a cupola furnace – a melting device used in foundries that can be used to melt cast iron.

The Perry County sheriff says that first responders were able to react quickly to rescue the workers, thanks to emergency plans put in place at the foundry.

“We’ve had training with Waupaca. Waupaca has some very good plans in place. I’m very glad that they have those plans in place. Once I got there, you could see that they had put their plans in action,” Sheriff Alan Malone of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims’ families have been notified – but authorities have not yet released the names of the employees who were injured.

Waupaca Foundry Plant 5 is located on 170 acres outside the city limits of Tell City, Indiana, and is 560,000 square feet with a workforce nearing 1,000 people.

Related article:

Comments

comments