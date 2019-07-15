4 Arrested, $7k Worth of Meth Seized in Narcotics Investigation

A narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of four people and the seizure of $7,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.

Washington Police Department launched the investigation last week, arresting two Washington men and seizing 16.5 grams of meth. Jeremy Sims, 48, was arrested on charges of dealing and possessing methamphetamine. Percy Lyford, 49, was arrested on charges of possessing meth and maintaining a common nuisance. Both men were arrested on July 10th.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two Petersburg men and the seizure of 53.8 more grams of meth. Charles Stafford, 36, was arrested in Washington on charges of dealing meth. Lacy Drew, 27, was arrested in Petersburg on charges of possession of meth. Both men were arrested July 13th.

Assisting agencies in the investigation and/or arrests included: DEA Task Force, Indiana State Police, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the Petersburg Police Department.

