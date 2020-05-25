354 More Hoosiers Diagnosed With COVID-19

An additional 354 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 throughout Indiana, the Indiana State Health Department reported Monday, May 25.

There are now 31,715 positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

ISDH reported eight additional deaths Monday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Indiana to 1,832. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 226,251 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 220,801 on Sunday.

