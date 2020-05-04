34 Animals From VHS Shelter Relocating to Chicago

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is relocating animals to a partner shelter in Chicago. VHS says 13 dogs and 21 cats will be hitting the road Tuesday, May 5 around 6:30 a.m.

Animal House Shelter in Huntley, IL, who has been a VHS transport for two years, will be driving the animals to their new home.

VHS encourages the public to remember that more than 2,500 animals pass through the shelter’s doors each year. They are not funded in any way by taxes or funding from national organizations.

The shelter depends solely and completely on the generosity of the community to survive and continue its lifesaving programs.

You can donate at VHS Life Saver to help underwrite the costs of this transport and support the care of the animals remaining at the shelter.

Comments

comments