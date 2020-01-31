330-Million-Year-Old Shark Head Found in Kentucky Cave

Scientists uncovered a 330 million-year-old shark’s head fossilized in Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park, reports CBS News.

The remains of 15 to 20 different species of sharks were found and identified in the cave by scientists.

Scientists say the sharks lived about 330 million years ago in what is known as the Late Mississippian geologic time period when much of North America was covered by oceans. When the sharks died, their remains were encased in sediment that eventually became the limestone where the cave formed.

The fossils were found when a pair of Mammoth Cave scientists were investigating the cave when they started seeing shark fossils, reports CBS News.

The scientists sent the photos to John-Paul Hodnett, a paleontologist and program coordinator at Dinosaur Park in Maryland, so he could identify them.

By studying its teeth, Hodnett and his team determined the fossils belonged to a species called Saivodus status.

The researchers plan to present their preliminary findings in October at a meeting of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology.

