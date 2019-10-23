Evansville Goodwill and Fifth Third Bank are hosting the 30th Annual Turkey Day 5k in downtown.

The holiday tradition will take runners through downtown Evansville starting at 8 am.

The race raises money for several Goodwill programs and services including job training, Employment Placement Services, and the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

One big change to the race this year, packet pickup will be at the DoubleTree in downtown on Wednesday.

Registration is $30 before November 21st and $35 after that. To guarantee shirt sizes, runners must be registered by November 9th.

You can register online at evvgoodwill.org

