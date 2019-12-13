More Than $300 Million Approved to Fight Opioid Crisis

With more than 130 people dying from opioid-related overdoses every day, the Department of Justice has made fighting addiction to opioids a national priority.

About $333 million in funding approved by the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs will go to states and communities to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Southern District of Indiana will receive $2,446,664 to combat substance abuse and respond effectively to overdoses.

These grants will help law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and treatment professionals coordinate their responses to overdoses.

The following awards were made to organizations in the Southern District of Indiana:

The City of Indianapolis and Marion County were awarded $500,000 and $653,408, respectively, under the BJA’s Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program , which provides financial and technical assistance to facilitate collaborations between criminal justice, mental health, and substance abuse treatment systems to serve individuals with mental illness or co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse issues.

were awarded $500,000 and $653,408, respectively, under the , which provides financial and technical assistance to facilitate collaborations between criminal justice, mental health, and substance abuse treatment systems to serve individuals with mental illness or co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse issues. The City of Evansville was awarded $1,000,000 under the Opioid Affected Youth Initiative , which helps states, local governments, and tribal jurisdictions develop data-driven responses to opioid abuse.

was awarded $1,000,000 under the , which helps states, local governments, and tribal jurisdictions develop data-driven responses to opioid abuse. Hancock County Community Corrections was awarded $231,544 under the Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program , which provides financial and technical assistance to states, state courts, local courts, units of local government and tribal governments to develop, implement and enhance drug courts and Veterans Treatment Courts.

was awarded $231,544 under the , which provides financial and technical assistance to states, state courts, local courts, units of local government and tribal governments to develop, implement and enhance drug courts and Veterans Treatment Courts. The Marion County, Indiana Coroner’s Office was awarded $61,712 under the National Institute of Justice Strengthening the Medical Examiner-Coroner System Program, which addresses the extreme shortage of board-certified forensic pathologists in the United States and aims to improve medical examiner-coroner services by supporting efforts toward agency accreditation.

