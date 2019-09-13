30 Years Since Deadly Pryo Mining Explosion

On September 13, 1989, a methane explosion killed 10 miners at Pyro’s William Station Mine near Wheatcroft, Kentucky.

Three of the men lived in Hopkins County; Warren Stewart, Curtis Scott, and Ricky Furgerson

Roger Clifford and Mark Hedger were from Morganfield. Lynn Ashmore and Kenneth Reed lived in Slaughters and James Tinsley of Marion.

Three Pryo Mining Company executives were sentenced to prison for the explosion, while 12 other men pleaded guilty for failing to follow safety procedures.

Company officials paid a record $3.75 million in fines and penalties, for more than 121 safety violations.

The explosion led to tougher mining safety laws across the country.

44News reached out to the families to see if they wanted to share their memories of the victims. They told us that even decades later, it is simply to painful to talk about it.

