Over 30 Grams of Meth Located While Arresting Wanted Fugitive

An anonymous tip leads to the of a fugitive wanted out of Vanderburgh County and the seizure of over 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Authorities arrived at a residence in Poseyville after receiving a tip that 42-year-old Christy Smith was located there. Smith is wanted out of Vanderburgh County for two felony warrants.

According to a news release, officers arrived at the location and arrested Smith and the tenant, 29-year-old Anthony Crawley.

Officers say they found a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance and approximately 32 grams of meth.

Both were taken to the Posey County Jail and are currently being held on bond.

Smith faces the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine, Class 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony

Possession of a Syringe, Class 6 Felony

Possession of a Schedule Drug, Class A Misdemeanor

Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Two Vanderburgh County Felony Warrants (1) Escape (2) Petition to Revoke

Crawley faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

