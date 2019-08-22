IndianaPosey County
Over 30 Grams of Meth Located While Arresting Wanted Fugitive
An anonymous tip leads to the of a fugitive wanted out of Vanderburgh County and the seizure of over 30 grams of methamphetamine.
Authorities arrived at a residence in Poseyville after receiving a tip that 42-year-old Christy Smith was located there. Smith is wanted out of Vanderburgh County for two felony warrants.
According to a news release, officers arrived at the location and arrested Smith and the tenant, 29-year-old Anthony Crawley.
Officers say they found a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance and approximately 32 grams of meth.
Both were taken to the Posey County Jail and are currently being held on bond.
Smith faces the following charges:
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Class 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony
- Possession of a Syringe, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule Drug, Class A Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor
- Two Vanderburgh County Felony Warrants (1) Escape (2) Petition to Revoke
Crawley faces the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor