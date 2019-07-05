3 Stabbed, 16 Others Trampled During 4th of July Celebration in Chicago

Three people were stabbed and 16 others were hospitalized after being trampled while exiting a fireworks display at Navy Pier, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Another man punctured his leg after running into a table, Guglielmi said.

Earlier Thursday, the spokesman said there were “heavy crowds” following the fireworks display.

CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This a developing story.

Courtesy of Fox59

