Illinois
3 Stabbed, 16 Others Trampled During 4th of July Celebration in Chicago
Three people were stabbed and 16 others were hospitalized after being trampled while exiting a fireworks display at Navy Pier, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Another man punctured his leg after running into a table, Guglielmi said.
Earlier Thursday, the spokesman said there were “heavy crowds” following the fireworks display.
CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.
This a developing story.
Courtesy of Fox59