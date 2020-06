The Wabash County Health Department is reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Health officials say the three individuals were tested in an outpatient setting and followed all protocols for self quarantine since being tested.

Officials say this bring the total to 20 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Wabash County.

As of June 19th, the state reported 135,470 cases and 6,580 deaths.

