There’s something fun happening this weekend, but instead of me telling you about it…I’ll let professional motorcycle racer and 2007 AMA 600 Supersport Champion, Roger Lee Hayden give you the details…

I want to invite you to come out to the Daviess County Fairgrounds this weekend for the flat track race.

I’m looking forward to racing for all the great fans here in Owensboro.

You don’t get a lot of chances to see us race, so make sure you come out this Friday night and check it out!



The Great American Motorcycle Revolution…3 full days of motorcycle extravaganza at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Owensboro starts today!

Watch Owensboro grown world famous racer Roger Lee Hayden take on the revolution short track and listen to an incredible blues lineup tonight!

Saturday features Koi Nitro dirt drags in the Revolution Arena, the Revolution Charity Ride benefiting the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation, and 10 bands over two days!

Expect unique specialty and food vendors, 15 acres of camping, bike games and so much more!

Find tickets here.

