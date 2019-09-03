3 Days of Family Friendly Fun Overlooking the Ohio River

There’s a fun family-friendly festival headed our way, and even better…it overlooks the Ohio River…and it’s free!

Historical demonstrations, exhibits, craft vendors, food booths, musical entertainment, BBQ cook-off, adult and children’s activities, pet & evening parade, fireworks, car show, and lots of fun!!! We also strive to bring in a large attraction each year that will help showcase our Riverfront.

Learn more at mtvernonriverdays.com







Make plans to enjoy Mt. Vernon’s beautiful riverfront next weekend for Mt. Vernon River Days…a 3 day family friendly festival — packed with activities — and it’s free!

Find a complete list of events here.

Comments

comments