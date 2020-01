A minor earthquake shook the Kentucky-Tennesse border on Monday.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquake, confirmed by the U.S Geological Survey, happened around 2:12 p.m. (EST).

Reports say that the quake had an epicenter near Fincastle, Tennessee, but could be felt through Williamsburg, Kentucky.

So far, 6181 people have confirmed that they felt the earthquake when it happened.

At this time, no damage or injuries have been reported.

