Indiana Now Has 35 Deaths From Coronavirus; 1,786 Total Cases With 11,658 Tested: March 30 Update

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Monday, March 30, announced 1,786 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana. Thirty-five Hoosiers have died.

To date, 11,658 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 9,830 on Sunday.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 135, while Hamilton County had 20, Lake County had 12 and Madison County had 11.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

Comments

comments