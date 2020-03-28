3/28: Indiana Now Has 1,232 Total Cases of Coronavirus, With 8,407 Tested and 31 Deaths

According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), there are now 1,232 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Indiana, as of Saturday, March 28.

ISDH says that 8,407 tests have now been performed, up from 6,936 on Friday. Total deaths have risen to 31 across the Hoosier State.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 136, while Lake County had 23 and Johnson County had 10.

The number of positive cases in Vanderburgh County has now risen to 10, up from six on Friday.

Six total cases in Warrick County are now reported by ISDH, as well as four in Gibson County, and two in Posey County.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Update: March 27: Indiana Now Has 981 Total Cases of Coronavirus, With 6,936 Tested and 24 Deaths

