2nd Annual Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off

Fall is perfect for shopping for antiques, handcrafted goods, food, good ole’ junk…and sampling some spicy hot chili!

If you agree, then Downtown Henderson is where you’ll want to be this Saturday.

The Downtown Henderson Partnership invites you to join us on Main Street between 1st and Washington Street for the 2nd Annual Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, October 19, 2019.

The festivities will kick off for Market on Main at 10:00 am and last until 3:00 pm with over 25 local and regional unique artisan vendors.

The chili cook-off will begin at 11:00 am and will last until 1:00 pm.

There is no admission fee for Market on Main. Tickets to take part in the chili cook-off will be $10 and include an exclusive chili mug to use for your tasting experience of over 15 different chilies.

‘We are excited to bring back Market on Main and the Chili Cook-Off for the second this year to kick off the fall season, this will be a great event to bring the entire family,’ says Downtown Henderson Partnership Executive Director, Lindsay Locasto. ‘This year we are including a blind juried aspect to the competition in two different categories, restaurant and amateur division, as well as a Spirit Award for the team that really goes all on for this fun-spirited competition,’ says Locasto.

Funds raised from the chili-cook off will go back to local non-profits. Attendees can vote on their favorite chili and one team will walk away with the People’s Choice Award trophy.

For more information, visit www.downtownhenderson.org or contact Lindsay Locasto, Executive Director, at lindsay@downtownhenderson.org or 270-827-1600.

Mmmmm…now I want chili, don’t you?!

