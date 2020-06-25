29th Coronavirus Case Reported in Posey County

The Posey County Health Department is reporting one new coronavirus case, bringing the county total to 29.

These individuals have been placed on strict home isolation.

Currently, eight remain on strict isolation; 21 are no longer sick and have met all CDC guidelines to be released from isolation.

As of June 25, Indiana reported 43,655 statewide cases and 2,394 statewide deaths.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

