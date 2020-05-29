280 More Kentuckians Diagnosed With COVID-19

An additional 280 Kentuckians were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Kentucky Health Department for Public Health reported Friday. Friday’s additional coronavirus cases brought the state’s case total to 9,464.

The death toll also grew by nine, health officials reported. A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 2,329 positive cases in the county, and 145 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

State health department officials reported that 3,231 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

